Painters and Potters exhibit opens March 18 at Station Art Centre

The Painters and Potters exhibit, which opens March 18 at the Station Arts Centre in Tillsonburg, highlights the talented artists of two groups – the Bridge Street Artists and Station House Potters.



This unique exhibit hosts a number of artists from both in-house groups, giving viewers an opportunity to immerse themselves in the diverse talent within the local community.

On the Station website it says, “Visitors will delight themselves with various 2D works of all sizes and mediums from our Bridge Street Artists, revelling in each artist’s unique take on their subject matter. From there, they will travel amongst our pillars and tables to marvel in the 3D works of our talented Stationhouse Potters. Each potter has an independent style in their creations, producing rich tones, exciting textures and entrancing shapes.”

Tabitha Verbuyst, Program and Community Coordinator and Gallery Curator, says this is definitely the best opportunity to check out both groups, see a varied amount of local talent, and gain more information on how to become part of either (or both) exciting group.

The Painters and Potters exhibit opens Friday, March 18 from 9-4 p.m. and runs until April 22. Visitors are welcome, no appointment necessary and admission is always free.

The Station will be hosting an informal drop-in style open house on Sunday, March 20 from 2-4 p.m.