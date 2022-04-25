Pack-a-Purse Drive kicks off in Tillsonburg
Three Oxford County retirement homes are teaming up for their first Pack-a-Purse project leading up to Mother’s Day.
Tillsonburg Retirement Residence hopes to collect donations from the community of 100 or more gently used or new purses, and 100 bottles of shampoo and conditioner, as well as Kleenex, sanitary products, perfume, candy, nail polish, socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hairbrushes, hand cream, deodorant, etc. to fill the purses.
The Pack-a-Purse project runs until May 6. So far, 42 purses have been donated in Tillsonburg, which will be given to women in the community through the Helping Hand Food Bank.
“Here in Tillsonburg we are partnering with Dianne (Clark) at the Helping Hand Food Bank,” said Shelley Langley, director of Community Relations at Tillsonburg Retirement Residence. “So we’re going to get them into the hands of women that might need them here in town.”
If you would like to donate a purse, or any personal care items to fill the purses, contact Langley at 519-688-0347 (226-970-1963) or drop off your donation at Tillsonburg Retirement Residence, 183 Rolph St.
Oxford Manor Retirement Residence in Ingersoll and Park Place Retirement Residence in Woodstock are also asking community residents, groups, schools, churches, and businesses to collect and donate new or gently used purses, backpacks, or luggage – along with new toiletries – for local women in need.
“Our goal is to have 100 purses for each sister property, which would be a lot,” said Langley. “Not only a nice purse, but filled with items that you can use.”
Ingersoll donations can be dropped off at Oxford Manor Retirement Residence, 276 Oxford St. (or contact Stacey Porter 519-532-5031). Woodstock donations can be made at Park Place Retirement Residence, 126 Graham St. (contact Rebecca Dobbyn 519-539-0219).
Woodstock and Ingersoll donations, and any extra donations from Tillsonburg, will go to DASO (Domestic Abuse Services Oxford) to be distributed at the women’s shelter, and a women’s shelter in London.
Tillsonburg Retirement Residence, Oxford Manor Retirement Residence and Park Place Retirement Residence are part of Lifetimes Living Inc.