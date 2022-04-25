Three Oxford County retirement homes are teaming up for their first Pack-a-Purse project leading up to Mother’s Day.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Pack-a-Purse Drive kicks off in Tillsonburg Back to video

Tillsonburg Retirement Residence hopes to collect donations from the community of 100 or more gently used or new purses, and 100 bottles of shampoo and conditioner, as well as Kleenex, sanitary products, perfume, candy, nail polish, socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hairbrushes, hand cream, deodorant, etc. to fill the purses.

The Pack-a-Purse project runs until May 6. So far, 42 purses have been donated in Tillsonburg, which will be given to women in the community through the Helping Hand Food Bank.

“Here in Tillsonburg we are partnering with Dianne (Clark) at the Helping Hand Food Bank,” said Shelley Langley, director of Community Relations at Tillsonburg Retirement Residence. “So we’re going to get them into the hands of women that might need them here in town.”

If you would like to donate a purse, or any personal care items to fill the purses, contact Langley at 519-688-0347 (226-970-1963) or drop off your donation at Tillsonburg Retirement Residence, 183 Rolph St.

Oxford Manor Retirement Residence in Ingersoll and Park Place Retirement Residence in Woodstock are also asking community residents, groups, schools, churches, and businesses to collect and donate new or gently used purses, backpacks, or luggage – along with new toiletries – for local women in need.

“Our goal is to have 100 purses for each sister property, which would be a lot,” said Langley. “Not only a nice purse, but filled with items that you can use.”