Oxford Studio Tour offers diversity

When Marjo Nault-Kubera sold a watercolour painting on the weekend, she asked the customer why she liked it.

“She said, ‘It looks like the place where I grew up,’” said Nault-Kubera. “So for me, if somebody looks at a painting like this and says, ‘I wish I was there,’ for me that is the best compliment I can have.”

Nault-Kubera brought 31 pieces of art to the Station Arts Centre in Tillsonburg for last weekend’s 2022 Oxford Studio Tour.

“I don’t think you want me to show them all to you,” she laughed on Sunday afternoon.

“I do animals – the rooster and the sheep over there – I do landscapes, floral and insects, like that dragonfly.

“Today is special because it’s my first time in the (Oxford) tour. I like it because you can exchange with other people – that’s what I like the most.”

Looking around the gallery, Nault-Kubera said she appreciated the variety in mediums, including colour pencil, jewellery, wood sculptures, oil and more – a small sampling of the wider county-wide tour.

“It has been a nice experience. The contact with other artists in here, I find it absolutely fascinating. We can see the evolution. We can talk about how they started, how they kept improving. I find that very interesting. That’s my overall impression, I like the sharing.

“It also gave me a way to look at different abstracts. I am so focused on little, fine things, little things inside of flowers, this for me,” said Nault-Kubera pointing to a Tabith Verbuyst piece, “this is unbelievable that somebody can do things like that. I see things like this, it’s amazing.”

Originally from Quebec, Nault-Kubera moved from Toronto, where she spent most of her life, to Tillsonburg in 2005.