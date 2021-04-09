Oxford OPP seize thousands of cannabis plants in Tillsonburg

Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police executed a Cannabis Act search warrant at a commercial building at 101 Spruce Street in Tillsonburg on Thursday, April 8. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk & Tillsonburg News)
The Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police executed a Cannabis Act search warrant at a commercial building at 101 Spruce Street in Tillsonburg on Thursday, April 8.

Members of the Oxford County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of County of Brant, Middlesex County, Haldimand and Norfolk County CSCU, as well as West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit, seized thousands of cannabis plants.

Oxford OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) along with members of Brant, Middlesex, Haldimand & Norfolk Counties CSCU, WR ERT and K9, executed a drug warrant at 101 Spruce Street, Tillsonburg. Thousands of cannabis plants were seized in the commercial building and charges were laid. (Submitted/OPP PHOTO)
Ten individuals were charged with ‘Cultivate, Propagate or Harvest any Cannabis Plant at a Place that is Not Their Dwelling House,’ contrary to the Cannabis Act.

The investigation is ongoing, and further charges are pending.

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock on a later date.

