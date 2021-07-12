Oxford OPP Auxiliary ‘crams the cruiser’ to collect 1,500 pounds of food

Helping Hand Food Bank in Tillsonburg has continued to give out food to those in need during the pandemic lockdown.

To help stock its shelves, the food bank recently asked Oxford OPP Auxiliary to hold another Cram the Cruiser event. On Saturday, OPP auxiliary collected about 1,500 pounds of food and $350 cash from Metro patrons.

“This is food that we didn’t have before that really will help us restock our shelves,” said Dianne Clark, Helping Hand Food Bank co-ordinator.

Food Bank Canada generally rates food donations at $2.50 per pound (average cost for food banks to purchase one pounds of food), which would put the estimated value of Saturday’s donations around $4,100.

“We’re very grateful to have that,” said Clark. “That was wonderful.”

There has been a rise in demand for food services, she said, estimating it to be up about 30 per cent.

“Our numbers are up. There is a bigger need from people who are experiencing food insecurity.”

During the pandemic, men and women lost jobs, and the food back was there for assistance and support.

“Some of these people may have been working at the same job since they were 18 years old and are now in their 50s and early 60s, and have to think about retraining. And they have families they have to support. That’s why our numbers are up. People are finding they can’t seem to make the bills meet, especially if they are not working.”

More people coming in means more food going out the front door.

At the same time, due to the pandemic the food bank has tighter restrictions on what can and cannot be received in food donations.