Oxford, Elgin completes fourth dose boosters in long-term care facilities

Eight COVID-related deaths were reported in the Southwestern Public Health region last week. There have been 143 COVID-related deaths in Oxford and Elgin Counties since 2020

SWPH reported 139 new COVID-19 cases in the region from Friday to Monday and a total of 521 known active cases, including 52 in Tillsonburg.

“We know that due to restrictions on getting a test, this figure does not reflect all the active cases in the community,” said medical officer of healthy Dr. Joyce Lock. “But we believe it does reflect an overall decline in cases.”

Twenty-nine people were in hospital on Monday with the virus, including five in intensive care.

“We have seen an increase in the number of cases week-over-week in ICU, and the number of daily deaths,” said Lock. “We are deeply saddened by the significant loss of life in the past month with 22 deaths caused by COVID-19. This was the second-highest month for COVID-related fatalities in the Southwestern Public Health region following January 2021.”

There were 13 ongoing long-term care/ institutional outbreaks including Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital and Maple Manor Nursing Home where fourth vaccine doses were being administered.

“We are just completing the fourth doses (Feb. 1) or (Feb. 2). The fourth dose is sort of like a booster for our seniors.”

Lock said she was concerned by low uptake of third-dose booster shots over the age of 50 and relatively low uptake of five to 11-year-old children compared to provincial averages.

“We are doing what we can to increase these numbers and make it even easier to be vaccinated.”

Starting this week the region’s mass immunization clinics in Woodstock and St. Thomas, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., or Tillsonburg (March 2 at the community centre Lions Den) are open to walk-ins. You do not have to book an appointment. Moderna, Pfizer and juvenile Pfizer will be available.