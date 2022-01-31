Oxford County appoints new director of Human Services

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Kelly to Oxford County. Her track record of advocacy, collaboration and relationship building is a welcomed addition to our community, where we work with our area municipalities to ‘grow stronger together’ in our service to the people of Oxford,” said Michael Duben, Chief Administrative Officer, Oxford County.

“Oxford County is a recognized innovator in how it delivers social services. I’m excited to learn more about local issues and the community partners who I know have been working so effectively to address the challenges of poverty, homelessness, and building children’s services,” said Black, who comes to Oxford County from her role as Chief Administrative Officer of the District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board, a partnership of 23 municipalities and two unorganized areas providing oversight for and operation of Ontario Works, Children’s Services, Housing Services and Paramedic Services.

Prior to her appointment to the Timiskaming Social Services CAO role, Black served for nearly a decade as the Board’s Housing Manager, overseeing finance and funding, regulatory compliance, new development, information technology, operations and more.

In assuming leadership of Oxford’s Human (Social) Services, Black takes on a $46.9 million portfolio of services that delivers children’s services, housing, and community services, including financial assistance and Ontario Works.

In the media release, Oxford County staff said the department’s priorities over the coming year will include addressing the housing crisis and homelessness in Oxford County, implementing provincial-level changes to the Ontario Works program, and maintaining strong collaboration with local community partners and employers.

Black assumes the role vacated in December 2021 by former director Paul Beaton.