Oxford Circles needs local allies to help lift others out of poverty
Oxford County is looking for volunteers who want to help lift individuals in the area out of poverty by joining the Circles program.
Circles Oxford County was created in 2019 to help tackle poverty by breaking down barriers and partnering with those looking to break free of poverty with a middle-class support ‘allies.’
Oxford County is in need of more local allies to support the program participants, called leaders. As an ally, you will connect with people working to get out of poverty (leaders), and help them create an action plan to achieve that goal.
New allies are required to attend a one-day virtual workshop, Bridges out of Poverty. In the workshop, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges of people living in poverty.
For more information about the next workshop on April 5, visit eventbrite.ca (search for Oxfords bridges out of poverty virtual workshop).
“Many of our leaders go on to secure full-time employment, have returned to school or completed post-secondary education or other employment certifications,” said Lynda Bartlett, manager of Human Services, Oxford County.
Circles is a voluntary program that includes weekly meetings where Circles members – leaders, allies and coaches – come together to enjoy a meal, connect, share and learn from one another.
“The meetings are held in Woodstock,” said Bartlett. “When we have the need, or people from other areas, we will hope to expand across the county. Right now the bulk of our folk (leaders and current allies) are from Woodstock, but we do have people from throughout the county.
“We did previously have somebody coming up from Tillsonburg. She’s not in the Circle now, she’s employed full-time.”
Meetings help leaders develop meaningful action plans to drive positive change, lifting the individual (and their family) out of poverty and into a place of self-sufficiency.
“They are in the program as long as they are continuing to work toward a goal of self-sufficiency and getting themselves out of poverty. So we have some with us since we launched the program in November 2019, some have moved on because they have achieved that goal. We have one individual with us who was a leader with us and is now is an ally and is giving back to the program – after moving out of poverty with a good full-time job and is stable.
“We aim to have at least one ally for every leader. If we can have two, even better, then they have two connections within the community to support them and network on their journey.”
Circles meetings are held three Wednesdays each month (first, second and fourth Wednesday). On the third Wednesday, allies and leaders typically meet informally on their own.
“It could be as simple as going to get their groceries together. It could be as simple as having a coffee together and talking.”
Individuals interested in becoming Circles allies in Oxford County should visit the program’s website to download the volunteer application form.
“The commitment we ask for from an ally is 24 months, but there’s no timeline on the program,” said Bartlett. “We hope it runs for many years.”