Oxford Circles needs local allies to help lift others out of poverty

Oxford County is looking for volunteers who want to help lift individuals in the area out of poverty by joining the Circles program.

Circles Oxford County was created in 2019 to help tackle poverty by breaking down barriers and partnering with those looking to break free of poverty with a middle-class support ‘allies.’

Oxford County is in need of more local allies to support the program participants, called leaders. As an ally, you will connect with people working to get out of poverty (leaders), and help them create an action plan to achieve that goal.

New allies are required to attend a one-day virtual workshop, Bridges out of Poverty. In the workshop, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the challenges of people living in poverty.

For more information about the next workshop on April 5, visit eventbrite.ca (search for Oxfords bridges out of poverty virtual workshop).

“Many of our leaders go on to secure full-time employment, have returned to school or completed post-secondary education or other employment certifications,” said Lynda Bartlett, manager of Human Services, Oxford County.

Circles is a voluntary program that includes weekly meetings where Circles members – leaders, allies and coaches – come together to enjoy a meal, connect, share and learn from one another.

“The meetings are held in Woodstock,” said Bartlett. “When we have the need, or people from other areas, we will hope to expand across the county. Right now the bulk of our folk (leaders and current allies) are from Woodstock, but we do have people from throughout the county.