Oxford CHP candidate concerned about housing affordability

Founded in 1987, the Christian Heritage Party of Canada advocates for the country to be governed according to Christian principles.

“That is absolutely fundamental, everything has to spin off from that,” said Allen Scovil, Christian Heritage Party candidate in Oxford County for the 2021 federal election.

For example, if there are conversations at the federal level about abortion or medically assisted dying (euthanasia), Scovil said the CHP would stand firmly on Christian positions in opposition.

“We would give vigorous voice to basically Christian positions on whatever comes up.”

The official CHP platform is available on their website at chp.ca/about/platform/ and it includes items such as aboriginal affairs, health care, and welfare.

“I’ve got it in front of me – six pages with 44 points of CHP policy. It spells it all out and it even has a link so you can download a PDF that you can print.”

Housing affordability is No. 21 on the list. CHP would reduce foreign purchases of homes, businesses and farmland; strengthen the family unit, reduce divorce and the necessity of one couple maintaining two homes; and make stay-at-home parenting more affordable.

“Due to my experience helping out at the local food bank (Helping Hand Food Bank in Tillsonburg) and the Society of Saint Vincent De Paul, who help people in need, one thing I am very much concerned about, and troubled that nobody’s reacting to it, is this crazy inflation of housing prices and rents. Where does that leave people who are economically challenged? Because with the cost of houses now, basically you have to be in the high middle class range to even have a chance of them.