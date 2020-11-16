Oxford artists finding new ways to thrive

Local artists, authors and crafty makers are stepping into the virtual world with the leadership of Oxford Creative Connections Inc. and with the support of Investment Planning Council, Woodstock.

Mary-Anne Murphy, OCCI cultural co-ordinator, has been pleased with the way that creative businesses and arts people are adapting, as the typical festivals and public shows have not been possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A new and exciting Virtual Oxford Creates Art Expo is replacing the pre-Christmas Festival of Art that has always been a fun, supportive and rewarding event,” said Murphy.

This is the 14th annual pre-Christmas show and it can be found online at https://www.oxfordcreates.ca.

More than 30 local artists and authors have adapted to provide ‘a beautiful show.’

“They have worked hard to stay creative and enjoy the outlet for their work during a difficult time for all,” said Murphy.

“Oxford County has always been supportive of our local artisans and this time it’s more important than ever.”

Curbside pickups, deliveries and various approved and safe local shopping methods will make Christmas gifting as easy as possible.

Another ‘artsy’ opportunity created by Oxford Creative Connections is found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/oxfordcreativechristmasmarket.

An Oxford Creative Christmas Market has been created on Facebook. Here, more than 55 artists are posting gift-type art to shoppers that enjoy the Facebook world.

“Taking time to explore, support or even just appreciate our local creative community helps us all,” said Murphy. “Shopping locally in this new way keeps us all in the spirit.”

If you are an artsy person and would like to participate in the events created by Oxford Creative Connections, contact Mary-Anne Murphy, cultural co-ordinator, 519-777-1374 or info@oxfordcreativeconnections.com.