Otterville artists welcoming return of studio tour

The 25th annual ‘Welcome Back to Otterville’ Studio Tour will be held Nov. 20 and 21.

Each year the artists of Otterville open their studio doors to exhibit their original art, photography, art cards and original mixed media pieces as well as steel and wood works and unique floral creations.

Rooted in Floral, a shop in Otterville owned by Annette Lilley, creates original floral designs inspired by nature using dried and artificial products. When in season, flowers, herbs and botanicals from her farm are a favourite for that special event. Rooted in Floral will be open for the tour on Saturday only.

Sean Kilbourne is a millwright by trade and creates unique wood and steel pieces. Commissioned by someone to make legs from steel for a live edge piece, he was impressed with the finished product.

“I set out to find my own live edge wood so I could play around with different styles of legs,” said Kilbourne in a media release. “Steel will always be my go to but I have found a way with wood tools. By working with the two combined mediums my knowledge is always increasing.”

Kilbourne will have available some amazing pieces of functional pieces and furniture.

Sue Goossens, Lianne Todd, Marlene Long, Trudy Verberne and Shirley Hokke are professional artists compelled to create with completely different styles – artists who welcome you into their home studios to share their passion.

The tour website www.welcomebacktootterville.ca has photos of artists’ work and a map to all the studios. For more information call 519-879-6352.

All are welcome to visit each studio in Otterville on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Watch for yellow flags at each location.