Optimists will not host Tillsonburg Christmas parade

The Tillsonburg and Area Optimist Club will not be hosting its traditional Optimist Santa Claus Parade this year.

“It is with great disappointment that we announce that the traditional Tillsonburg Optimist Christmas Parade will not happen this year,” the Tillsonburg and Area Optimist Club announced Oct. 15.

“A decision was made earlier due to many factors (such as the hesitancy of bands and other groups to participate in the parade, etc).

“There is a great deal of planning involved in organizing the parade so we also felt with the uncertanity of things opening up at that time, that it was the best course of action.”

The Optimist Club asks the community to keep their eyes on the club’s Facebook page as they are planning another event in lieu of the parade. Last November the club organized a static Christmas display, which included a Santa and reindeer float, for people to walk or drive through.

“We are hoping to organize something just as fun this year,” the club stated.