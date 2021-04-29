OPP seized 9,700 cannabis plants in Tillsonburg

The following Tillsonburg residents were charged with Cultivate, Propagate or Harvest any Cannabis Plant at a Place that is Not Their Dwelling House, contrary to the Cannabis Act:

Members of the Oxford County OPP Community Street Crime Unit, with the assistance of County of Brant, Middlesex County, Haldimand and Norfolk County CSCU, as well as West Region Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit, seized over 9700 cannabis plants.

UPDATE: On April 8, 2021, the Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police executed a Cannabis Act search warrant at a commercial building at 101 Spruce Street, Tillsonburg.

All of the accused were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.

**

Tillsonburg man arrested after report of sexual assault in Perth County

The Perth County Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a suspect after a report of sexual assault.

On Friday, April 16, 2021, just after 11 p.m., the Perth County OPP received a report of a sexual assault that had just occurred on Road 125, south of Line 36. The victim and accused had met on an online dating application, and were in a vehicle at the time the assault occurred.

The 17-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result, Joshua James Kirkpatrick, 20, of Tillsonburg, has been charged with: Sexual Assault; Assault; and Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

**

Oxford OPP arrest three drivers

On April 24, 2021, the Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police arrested two drivers in Norwich Township and one driver in Tillsonburg.

The three separate investigations involved a motorized vehicle with each driver displaying signs of impairment and placed under arrest.