OPP seized 9,700 cannabis plants in Tillsonburg
Article content
UPDATE: On April 8, 2021, the Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police executed a Cannabis Act search warrant at a commercial building at 101 Spruce Street, Tillsonburg.
Members of the Oxford County OPP Community Street Crime Unit, with the assistance of County of Brant, Middlesex County, Haldimand and Norfolk County CSCU, as well as West Region Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit, seized over 9700 cannabis plants.
OPP seized 9,700 cannabis plants in Tillsonburg Back to video
The following Tillsonburg residents were charged with Cultivate, Propagate or Harvest any Cannabis Plant at a Place that is Not Their Dwelling House, contrary to the Cannabis Act:
44-year-old Wisan Chimnok
22-year-old Ittiwat Manaonok
27-year-old Jirayut Padee
55-year-old Chommee Phaithoon
53-year-old Withun Salakham
30-year-old Santi Sidavak
28-year-old Martin Strodthoff
48-year-old Atsadawut Theerak
47-year-old Banjong Usuphanit
32-year-old Anudhit Zorom
Advertisement
Article content
All of the accused were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.
**
Tillsonburg man arrested after report of sexual assault in Perth County
The Perth County Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a suspect after a report of sexual assault.
On Friday, April 16, 2021, just after 11 p.m., the Perth County OPP received a report of a sexual assault that had just occurred on Road 125, south of Line 36. The victim and accused had met on an online dating application, and were in a vehicle at the time the assault occurred.
The 17-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
As a result, Joshua James Kirkpatrick, 20, of Tillsonburg, has been charged with: Sexual Assault; Assault; and Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm.
The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
**
Oxford OPP arrest three drivers
On April 24, 2021, the Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police arrested two drivers in Norwich Township and one driver in Tillsonburg.
The three separate investigations involved a motorized vehicle with each driver displaying signs of impairment and placed under arrest.
Advertisement
Article content
As a result, three individuals were charged with the following offences:
37-year-old Jason Tribble from Woodstock was charged with: Operation While Impaired; and Driving While Under Suspension.
32-year-old Benjamin Laslo from Tillsonburg was charged with: Operation While Impaired; Obstruct Peace officer; and Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand.
23-year-old Alyssa Madruga from Woodstock was charged with: Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand; and Obstruct Peace Officer.
All of the accused were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock.
**
Charges laid after police locate stolen vehicle
On April 20, at approximately 12:35 a.m., the Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a 38-year-old at a business on Highway 2, Norwich Township.
Members of the OPP along with Woodstock Police Service attended the address, where a reported stolen vehicle was located.
Investigation revealed that police received several calls regarding this vehicle being observed and involved in thefts Norfolk and Oxford County.
As a result, 38-year-old Peter Klassen of Norfolk County was charged with the following offences: Theft Under $5,000 of a Motor Vehicle; Theft Under $5,000; Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000; Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code x 2; and Fail to Comply With Probation Order.
The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.