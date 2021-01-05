OPP seek assistance locating missing Norwich Township man

Article content
On Tuesday, Jan. 5, at approximately 12:05 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police, Oxford County Detachment received a report of a missing person from a Mall Road, Norwich Township address.
It was determined that 33-year-old Cameron Robert Hanna of Norwich Township had left his residence on Monday, Jan. 4, and was last seen walking eastbound on Highway 3 between the Delhi Kinsmen Pool and the Tobacco Museum at approximately 3 p.m. Family members became concerned and contacted police after the missing male failed to return home.
He is described as a white male, 6’2, 180 lbs, brown hair, with facial stubble. He is believed to be wearing eyes glasses along with a tan-coloured jacket, blue jeans and was carrying a black backpack.
If anyone has any information of his whereabouts they are asked to contact the Oxford County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com.