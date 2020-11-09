OPP probe Aylmer rally clash between reporter, counter-protester

The OPP are investigating an altercation between a reporter and a counter-demonstrator during an anti-lockdown rally in Aylmer.

Video footage shows David Menzies of the Rebel News Network, a right-wing political and social commentary website, interviewing a group of counter-demonstrators near where Saturday’s anti-lockdown protestors met before marching.

Menzies is interviewing a mask-wearing protester when tensions start to rise. A woman holding a dog shouts at Menzies to put on a mask, prompting him to approach her with his microphone outstretched.

Another man steps in front of the woman and knocks away Menzies’ microphone, leading to a brief scuffle.

“Get away from my daughter,” the man says to Menzies.

Menzies responds by saying the woman called him over and then tells a nearby police officer that the man destroyed his microphone.

Aylmer police and members of the OPP get between the two sides as both shout at each other and film the interaction.

Menzies, wearing a suit and sunglasses, asks an officer whether the man will be charged with assault.

“I haven’t investigated … We have your information,” the officer responds.

Aylmer police Chief Zvonko Horvat said the altercation was one of just two incidents under investigation from the rally that drew an estimated 2,000 people to the Elgin County town on Saturday.

“We do have a video of what transpired,” he said of the confrontation involving Menzies, adding a lawyer representing Rebel News contacted police.

The OPP are leading the investigation, Horvat said. An OPP spokesperson confirmed they’re probing the incident but declined to provide any additional information.