OPP launches seasonal RIDE campaign

The Ontario Provincial Police will take a direct approach this festive season to getting impaired drivers off the road.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officers will not get close to the passenger compartment of vehicles to check for signs of impairment at RIDE checkpoints.

Instead, they will exercise their legal authority to demand a breath sample to ensure motorists using public roadways are doing so free of drugs and alcohol. Many more motorists in Norfolk and elsewhere – sober and otherwise – will be asked to provide a breath sample between now and Jan. 3.

“You don’t need just the smell,” Const. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said at the inaugural spot check on Nov. 27 of this year’s Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) campaign in Simcoe.

“There is also the movement of their eyes, slurred speech, exaggerated movements or slow movements.”

Officers at RIDE checkpoints today are trained to detect impaired driving involving cannabis and other mood-modifying substances. Drivers and passengers are reminded that checkpoint personnel will enforce rules and regulations related to the transportation of legal cannabis products, Sanchuk added.

As a fair warning, OPP want risk-takers to understand that civilian motorists and their cellphones have become a reliable set of eyes for police on Ontario roadways. The provincial force says motorists today do not hesitate to dial 911 anytime they observe someone driving erratically. These tips frequently lead to impaired charges.

“The OPP encourage citizens to continue reporting impaired drivers,” OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said in a news release.

“Combined with the dedication of our front-line officers, our collective efforts can significantly help keep you and your loved ones safe on our roads during the holidays and throughout the year.”

The trend in Ontario this year has been toward an increase in impaired driving. For its part, Norfolk County is faring better than other jurisdictions. Come what may, Insp. Joe Varga, head of the Norfolk OPP, intends to hold the line through the end of the year.

“The number of impaired charges we’ve laid this year is up over last year,” Varga said. “We’re hoping there will be fewer impaired drivers this year because the word is out that we are conducting these checks.”

The Norfolk OPP’s statistical report to the end of September says the local force has laid 126 impaired driving charges this year. This compares with 154 to the end of September 2019.

During last Friday’s spot check, which was held in front of OPP headquarters on the Queensway West in Simcoe, Sanchuk said holiday-season revellers need to be extra careful the morning after. He said a few hours of sleep usually isn’t enough to clear alcohol and other substances from the bloodstream.

“It’s not unusual to get people impaired first thing in the morning,” Sanchuk said. “So – if you’ve been drinking the night before — make sure you’re sober the next morning before you get behind the wheel.”

The OPP report 42 people have died on OPP-patrolled roadways this year in collisions involving impaired driving. A total of 8,800 motorists were stopped at RIDE checkpoints across Ontario during last year’s blitz. Of these, 605 were charged with impaired driving.