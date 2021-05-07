Article content

Ontario Provincial Police released the name of the individual who died as the result of a collision in Tillsonburg at Woodside Drive, shortly after 4 p.m. on May 4.

The deceased has been identified as 81-year-old Irene Holowachuk of Tillsonburg.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. OPP investigating Tuesday's fatal collision in Tillsonburg Back to video

OPP West Region Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) team, Oxford County Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services (FIS), under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), continues to investigate this incident in partnership with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.

Further updates will be provided when they become available.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip at www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.