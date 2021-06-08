OPP investigating theft of trailer in Tillsonburg

Article content

Oxford OPP is investigating the theft of a 2009 black Sure flat deck trailer from a Spruce Street address in Tillsonburg.

If you have any information contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

***

Search warrants executed in Tillsonburg

On June 3, the Oxford detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit, assisted by other West Region CSCU units, executed two Controlled Drug and Substance Act search warrants at two Tillsonburg residences.

A quantity of methamphetamine, fentanyl, ecstasy, Canadian currency, drug processing equipment and property were seized.

The value of the seized items is estimated to be approximately $16,000 dollars.

As a result, a 41-year-old Tillsonburg resident and 29 year-old Tillsonburg resident were charged with three counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking.

***

Weapons charges in South-West Oxford