On Thursday, May 27, at approximately 7:03 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police, Norfolk County Detachment investigated a sexual assault at a William Street, Delhi address.

It was determined that two female youths were sitting at a local swimming pond when three adults approached the area. While conversing, one of the adults sexually assaulted both females while the other two adults were swimming nearby.

OPP investigating report of sexual assault in Delhi

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 30-years-old. He was wearing a black hat, white tank top, grey pants, and was carrying a blue bag.

Investigators are also looking to speak to the two other adults that were in attendance and they are described as follows:

A white female, approximately 30 to 40-years-old, with bright red shoulder length hair, wearing an orange coloured dress.

A white male, approximately 30 to 40-years-old, heavier set with strawberry blonde receding hair, long strawberry blond beard. He was wearing a white t-shirt, navy hoodie and swim shorts.

The Norfolk County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.