OPP execute drug search warrant in Tillsonburg

On Oct. 1, at approximately 6:40 a.m., the Oxford County Community Street Crime Unit, with assistance from the West Region Emergency Response Team of the Ontario Provincial Police, executed a Controlled Drug and Substance Act Search Warrant at an address on Broadway, Tillsonburg.

Police seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl, as well as other suspected stolen property, including a weapon.

As a result of the warrant being executed, two individuals were arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

32-year-old Derek D’Arcy of Tillsonburg was charged with the following offences: Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order; and Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

21-year-old Amber Murphy of Tillsonburg was charged with the following offence: Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock at a later date.