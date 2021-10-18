Opening a 25-year Tillsonburg News time capsule

Twenty-five years ago The Tillsonburg News assembled a time capsule that would be opened in 2021.

That day finally arrived Saturday during a newsroom reunion.

Long-time columnist Ross Andrews, who was a continuous contributor to the paper for 53 years, was not there for the capsule opening. The ‘Various Veins’ columnist passed away in 2016 at the age of 86.

It was Andrews who had the task of designing and manufacturing the actual capsule, handed to him by editor Marlene Opdecam. In July 1996 he spent a week thinking about the need for a strong, water-tight fibreglass capsule that could withstand the elements if it was buried.

The next time he visited The News he bounced the idea off the sports editor at the time.

“Chris told me he’s seen Tupperware containers sealed with duct tape used for the purpose,” Andrews wrote, knowing fibreglass would do the job.

Chris did not remember that conversation. In fact, the former sports editor had absolutely no recollection of the time capsule when Annandale National Historic Site’s Patricia Phelps called in July 2021 to say, “Please come and pick up your time capsule.”

Safely stored at the museum for 25 years, it was finally opened with a chainsaw deftly operated by former Tillsonburg News staffer Jeff Tribe (and reunion host), who had been rehired at the News in the fall of ’96.

“Will there be a Tillsonburg News in 2021?” Andrews asked in his article on Page 2 of a 48-page summer 1996 special edition (Thoughts on the future). “Will I be around to see if my work stood the test of time? It has been fun taking part in the project, and that is enough for now.”