Opening a 25-year Tillsonburg News time capsule
Article content
Twenty-five years ago The Tillsonburg News assembled a time capsule that would be opened in 2021.
Advertisement
Article content
That day finally arrived Saturday during a newsroom reunion.
Opening a 25-year Tillsonburg News time capsule Back to video
Long-time columnist Ross Andrews, who was a continuous contributor to the paper for 53 years, was not there for the capsule opening. The ‘Various Veins’ columnist passed away in 2016 at the age of 86.
It was Andrews who had the task of designing and manufacturing the actual capsule, handed to him by editor Marlene Opdecam. In July 1996 he spent a week thinking about the need for a strong, water-tight fibreglass capsule that could withstand the elements if it was buried.
The next time he visited The News he bounced the idea off the sports editor at the time.
“Chris told me he’s seen Tupperware containers sealed with duct tape used for the purpose,” Andrews wrote, knowing fibreglass would do the job.
Chris did not remember that conversation. In fact, the former sports editor had absolutely no recollection of the time capsule when Annandale National Historic Site’s Patricia Phelps called in July 2021 to say, “Please come and pick up your time capsule.”
Safely stored at the museum for 25 years, it was finally opened with a chainsaw deftly operated by former Tillsonburg News staffer Jeff Tribe (and reunion host), who had been rehired at the News in the fall of ’96.
“Will there be a Tillsonburg News in 2021?” Andrews asked in his article on Page 2 of a 48-page summer 1996 special edition (Thoughts on the future). “Will I be around to see if my work stood the test of time? It has been fun taking part in the project, and that is enough for now.”
Advertisement
Article content
Fran Bell, Economic Development Officer, suggested Tillsonburg (pop. 13,000) would no longer carry a ‘small-town label’ in 2021. Bell predicted the population would be near 20,000 (currently estimated to be 18,800), with a healthy downtown, and would use annexation to accommodate future growth to the west, east and maybe north.
“Tillsonburg has always been a really proactive community,” said Mayor Cam McKnight. “It seems to be like the people of Tillsonburg – if they want to make something happen – then they just do it.”
Dave Demeyere, president of the Tillsonburg and District Chamber of Commerce, suggested the tobacco industry would likely see growth in the export market (and the town’s population would be 20,000).
George Gilvesy, Ontario Flue-Cured Tobacco Growers’ Marketing Board chairman, was more cautious in his predictions.
“Twenty-five years from now there will still be a certain percentage of Canadians smoking and we will service that market.”
Tillsonburg librarian Matt Scholtz said books will continue their popularity and remain core business of libraries everywhere.
“I’m not convinced the big dailies will survive but I am convinced community papers will,” said Tillsonburg News associate publisher Cam McKnight. “Form and delivery are the only questions.
“With a computer and a link, a reporter really has no need to work out of the office,” McKnight continued. “He or she can continue to work from their home.”
Advertisement
Article content
Minor hockey, having recently adding a beginner’s program, was looking strong into the next century wrote reporter Nancy Puhr, noting they had 400-plus players.
Minor soccer registration had ‘soared,’ but the sports editor wrote “it could be another 25 years before they really hit their stride.” It turned out to be much sooner and coincided with a new soccer park opening just four years later.
What was in the time capsule?
A binder from The Tillsonburg Museum and Annandale House featuring material compiled by staff (curator Rita Corner and museum assistant Patty Phelps) profiling museum exhibits and events throughout 1996.
A Tillsonburg Community Business Directory, a town map, and a Bell telephone book.
An official Happy 150 th Birthday greeting from town crier Brenda Bozso that will be appreciated in 2022.
Programs from various school performances including Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat at South Ridge (with two photos) and a school’s 1 st annual spring concert.
Columnist Oscar Lava asked ‘Will tobacco be around in 2021?’
“I do not believe that much tobacco will be grown beyond the year 2005, in Canada, but life will go on,” Lava wrote. “Should I be fortunate enough to enjoy good health for the rest of my life, the year 2021 would make me 88 years old. I wish all well.”
Lava passed away in 2015 in his 83 rd year.
Businesses also participated including Hornsby Canvas and Tarpaulin Ltd., contributors of a company brochure, business cards… and a book of matches.
Advertisement
Article content
Donna Just donated a Lake Lisgar photo fridge magnet.
The capsule included a bundle of advertising flyers, fewer than those found in the current Norfolk and Tillsonburg News, issues of The Canadian Tobacco Grower and Water Gardening, and a 1995 Economic Contribution of the Tobacco Industry in the Tobacco Growing Region of Ontario final report.
Matt Scholtz and Anna Bailey contributed their book Tillsonburg Diary: A Chronological History 1824-1994. An excellent historical resource.
Tillsonburg District Multi-Service Centre rolled up two photos and its mission statement from the 1995-96 annual report.
And perhaps the most important item, an original copy of the seven-section, 190-page 1972 Tillsonburg News Centennial Edition, ‘Marking 100 years of Progress in Tillsonburg.’ It will be an invaluable resource when compiling stories during Tillsonburg’s 150 th celebrations next year.
Some items photographed with the capsule in 1996 did not make it including a $2 bill and a Tillsonburg baseball cap. One has to wonder why.