Ontario’s newest CARSTAR Collision opens in Courtland

CARSTAR Collision and Glass Service has opened a new Tillsonburg-area CARSTAR at 90 Regional Rd. 13 in Courtland.

“We’re offering a premier collision centre to Tillsonburg and the surrounding area and the highest level of service to our customers,” said owner Dave Moore, who has been in the automotive industry for over 25 years starting with a local family-owned dealership business.

“CARSTAR has an excellent reputation, so we are proud to align our established family business with this premier repair network,” added Moore. “They aligned with our values.

“We’re proud to celebrate the opening of this CARSTAR. This allows us to provide another suite in the automotive sector to our valued customers. There is certainly a need in this area for a premier collision centre with the most recent advanced technology for equipment – and the training.

“Some of the things needed today to bring a car back to like-new condition with manufacturer specifications, now it requires advanced equipment … items such as a 3D measuring system.”

The newest CARSTAR, which opened Nov. 1, is equipped with a Spanesi 11,000-pound frame machine, one of the only frame machines in the area capable of repairing heavy-duty trucks.

“We’ve got the best of everything as far as the technology goes, state of the art equipment.”

The experienced team are experts in repairing all vehicle makes and models are on track to be I-CAR gold class certified and they are working on additional training to earn manufacturer certifications for most major vehicle manufacturers in 2022.