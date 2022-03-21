This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Woodingford Lodge in Tillsonburg will receive up to $296,520 from the Ontario government for additional staffing to increase the hours of direct care for residents.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Ontario commits funding to increase LTC staffing Back to video

Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg will receive up to $880,860 for additional staffing.

Ontario will provide up to $673 million in 2022 to long-term care homes across the province to increase staffing levels, leading to more direct care for residents. This includes $5,677,608 for long-term care homes in Oxford. The plan is to ensure long-term care residents receive – on average – four hours of direct care per day by 2024-25.

“This funding will allow homes in our community to hire and retain more staff so they can provide more care to residents, every day,” Oxford MPP Ernie Hardeman said in a media release.

“This is part of our government’s plan to hire thousands of new staff over the next four years to ensure those living in long-term care get the high-quality care they need and deserve.”

Other long-term care facilities in Oxford that will receive funds include: Caressant Care in Woodstock (up to $1,159,944); peopleCare in Tavistock (up to $715,152); Secord Trails Care Community in Ingersoll (up to $627,936); The Maples Home for Seniors in Tavistock (up to $305,256); Woodingford Lodge in Ingersoll (up to $296,520); and Woodingford Lodge in Woodstock (up to $1,395,420) for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents.

“We know that more qualified staff means more daily care for residents,” said Minister of Long-Term Care Paul Calandra. “Hiring more staff is part of our government’s plan to fix long-term care and to improve the quality of care residents receive and the quality of life they experience.”