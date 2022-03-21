Ontario commits funding to increase LTC staffing

Postmedia Staff
Mar 21, 2022  •  18 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Woodingford Lodge, Tillsonburg. (Chris Abbott/File Photo)
Woodingford Lodge in Tillsonburg will receive up to $296,520 from the Ontario government for additional staffing to increase the hours of direct care for residents.

Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg will receive up to $880,860 for additional staffing.

Ontario will provide up to $673 million in 2022 to long-term care homes across the province to increase staffing levels, leading to more direct care for residents. This includes $5,677,608 for long-term care homes in Oxford. The plan is to ensure long-term care residents receive – on average – four hours of direct care per day by 2024-25.

“This funding will allow homes in our community to hire and retain more staff so they can provide more care to residents, every day,” Oxford MPP Ernie Hardeman said in a media release.

“This is part of our government’s plan to hire thousands of new staff over the next four years to ensure those living in long-term care get the high-quality care they need and deserve.”

Other long-term care facilities in Oxford that will receive funds include: Caressant Care in Woodstock (up to $1,159,944); peopleCare in Tavistock (up to $715,152); Secord Trails Care Community in Ingersoll (up to $627,936); The Maples Home for Seniors in Tavistock (up to $305,256); Woodingford Lodge in Ingersoll (up to $296,520); and Woodingford Lodge in Woodstock (up to $1,395,420) for additional staffing this year to increase the hours of direct care for residents.

“We know that more qualified staff means more daily care for residents,” said Minister of Long-Term Care Paul Calandra. “Hiring more staff is part of our government’s plan to fix long-term care and to improve the quality of care residents receive and the quality of life they experience.”

