One new COVID-19 case reported in Tillsonburg

Southwestern Public Health reported one active COVID-19 case in Tillsonburg today, Wednesday, Oct. 14 – the first since August 24.

There are six active COVID cases in Oxford and Elgin Counties including two in St. Thomas, two in Ingersoll and one in East Zorra-Tavistock – none are currently hospitalized.

The COVID-19 assessment centre in Tillsonburg (17 Bear Street) tested 250 individuals last week.

There have been a total of 279 cases since first Southwestern Public Health reports in March, including 26 in Tillsonburg, and 268 of them safely resolved.

On Saturday, one case of COVID-19 was reported at Caressant Care, a long-term care home in Courtland, where a staff member tested positive.

As of Wednesday, Haldimand Norfolk reported eight active cases. There have been 500 COVID cases in the HN region since March with 455 recoveries.

Middlesex-London Health Unit reported five new cases Wednesday and 92 active cases.

