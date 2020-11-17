One new COVID-19 case, one new recovery in H-N

A COVID-19 case was identified in an off-site program run by Delhi District Secondary School.

In a message sent out to DDSS families, principal Stephen Wills said the individual has never attended the school campus.

Grand Erie District School board did not disclose if the case is a student or teacher involved in the off-site program. The school remains open.

“We have a number of off-site programs that students and staff are involved in at the secondary level – the NATIONS/NewStart program, for example, is one offered through Hagersville Secondary School,” Kimberly Newhouse, manager of communications and community relations, said in an email to the Reformer. The board did not disclose the nature of the off-site program involved in the Delhi case.

One new case of COVID-19 in Dunnville and one new recovery were reported by the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit on Tuesday morning, keeping the local number of active cases at 34 between the two counties.

Since the pandemic began there have been 596 positive cases of COVID-19 in Haldimand and Norfolk. Of the positive cases, 525 people have recovered.

There have been 39 new cases reported in the last two weeks.

Three outbreaks are being managed by the health unit at Grandview Lodge in Dunnville, Haldimand War Memorial Hospital in Dunnville, and Schuyler Farms in Norfolk.

So far, 32 people in H-N have died from the virus and another five people, who tested positive for the virus, died of other issues.

The spread of the cases in Haldimand is reflected this way: Hagersville 109; Dunnville 44 (up one); Caledonia 33; Cayuga 15; Selkirk 11; Jarvis 9; and Fisherville 6.

In Norfolk: Vittoria 205; Simcoe 80; Courtland 27; Langton 14; Delhi 12; Port Dover 11; Port Rowan 7; and Waterford 7.

The six cases not reported in a specific town are in communities with less than five cases. These are not being reported due to privacy concerns, said the health unit.

In Haldimand-Norfolk, 67 per cent of pandemic cases have been linked to an outbreak.

Of the positive cases, 61 per cent are male, and 39 per cent are female.

Since testing began, 6,127 results in the area have been negative.