One COVID-19 case in Tillsonburg

Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported by South Western Public Health Monday morning.

As of Monday, there were 61 confirmed ongoing cases in the Oxford County and Elgin County region, including one in Tillsonburg.

Other cases in the region are located in Woodstock (14), East Zorra-Tavistock (4), Blanford-Blenheim (3), Zorra (3), Norwich Township (2) and Ingersoll (1), as well as Aylmer (29), St. Thomas (3), and Central Elgin (1).

A total of 283 people were tested last week at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Tillsonurg, 17 Bear St.

As of last Thursday, one case was in the ICU. Since March 2020, 67 people have died from COVID-19 in the region.