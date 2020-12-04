One COVID-19 case reported at Zehrs Tillsonburg

On Thursday, Dec. 3, Loblaw Companies Limited confirmed one team member had tested positive on a ‘presumptive test’ for COVID-19 at the Zehrs Tillsonburg locaton at 400 Simcoe Street.

The last day the team member worked was on Nov. 27.

The Woodstock Zehrs location confirmed seven cases of COVID-19 among its staff, days after reported cases at the store started to attract attention in the community.

Loblaws, the store’s parent company, initially confirmed three – and then “multiple” – cases of COVID-19 among its staff at the Dundas Street store.

As of Tuesday, that number had risen to seven cases, a company spokesperson said via email. “More than a dozen” people are currently isolating as a result of exposure.

“We have implemented additional measures, including enhanced cleaning, to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in the store. We have also worked closely with local public health who have confirmed there is no additional risk to customers at this time, and we continue to encourage all colleagues and customers to social distance and wear proper (personal protective equipment),” a company release stated.

The last day any exposed employee was in the Woodstock store was Nov. 26.

On Monday, local public health officials said that close contacts of confirmed cases related to Zehrs had tested positive, but the risk to the general public was low. All cases have been isolated, health officials said.

People can find information about confirmed cases in Loblaws-brand stores, which includes Shoppers Drug Mart, Zehrs, NOFRILLS, and Real Canadian Superstore at loblaw.ca/en/covid-19, the company said.