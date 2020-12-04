One COVID-19 case confirmed at Glendale High School

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Glendale High School in Tillsonburg.

Thames Valley District School Board assured the community Friday that all staff, parents and guardians of the Glendale High School community were immediately notified.

The school will remain open and school buses continue to operate.

SWPH is currently investigating the case and is in the process of identifying the individual’s close contacts and following up directly to provide specific testing advice.

If you are not contacted by the health unit, your student is not considered to be at risk. The health unit will only contact those staff and students who have been identified as a close contact, and will advise them to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Thames Valley is following all health and safety protocols recommended by both the local public health unit and the Ministry of Education, and Glendale High School remains a safe place to attend school.

Thames Valley is carefully following all of the public health protocols to keep students and staff safe, and all confirmed active cases will be tracked on the board’s website.

For more information, visit the SWPH website (school support) or call Southwestern Public Health’s COVID-19 Information Line at 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9.