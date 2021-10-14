Ombudsman rejects complaint against Norfolk’s integrity commissioner

The Office of the Ontario Ombudsman says municipal integrity commissioners have wide latitude to comment on the activities of municipal councils and the politicians who sit on them.

Robin Bates, counsel for Ontario Ombudsman, was responding to a complaint leveled this summer against Toronto lawyer John Mascarin, the appointed integrity commissioner in Norfolk County.

“Courts have consistently held that integrity commissioners have broad discretion in choosing what to disclose and comment upon in their written reports,” Bates said in an email to the county.

“Given the broad mandate and wide discretionary role accorded integrity commissioners by courts and under the Municipal Act, our review has not identified any concerns that require further action by our office. Under the circumstances, we will not be taking further actions regarding the county’s concerns.”

The complaint was filed on behalf of Norfolk council in July by former Norfolk CAO Jason Burgess. Council members have complained that Mascarin’s year-end reports in 2019 and 2020 ventured unflattering opinions about council that were not based on rigorous investigation or rules of evidence.

During one discussion of Mascarin’s reports, Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp commented that words on the page “live forever” and therefore need to be challenged lest they stand as a permanent stain on the reputation of this council.

Norfolk council’s contentious relationship with its integrity commissioner began in 2019 when council disagreed with Mascarin’s handling of a complaint regarding Chopp and the issue of backyard poultry in urban areas.