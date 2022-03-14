Novavax vaccine coming to Oxford, Elgin

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

There are 221 known cases in Oxford and Elgin counties, including 13 in Tillsonburg, eight in Norwich Township, six in South-West Oxford Township, and five in the Municipality of Bayham.

Five cases in the region are hospitalized with two in intensive care.

There have been 152 deaths in Oxford-Elgin since 2020, including a man in his 60s, male in his 70s, and a woman in her 80s from Elgin County reported in the last week.

Chartwell Oxford Gardens in Woodstock has the only active institutional outbreak in the region with (cumulative) eight resident and three staff cases since the outbreak was declared March 2.

Southwestern Public Health has been notified they can expect a limited supply of the new Novavax vaccine to arrive at the health unit over the coming weeks.

Novavax is a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine approved in Canada for ages 18 and older as a two-dose series administered at least 21 days apart.

Anyone interested in information on Novavax can call Southwestern Public Health at 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9. Those who speak Low German can press ext. 1 for the St. Thomas site, and ext. 2 to leave a message.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccine continues to be administered at clinics in St. Thomas and Woodstock Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and in Tillsonburg March 17 and March 31 (Tillsonburg Lions Auditorium, 10-12 and 1-3 p.m., walk-ins available).

Southwestern Public Health has also scheduled many pop-up clinics throughout the region over the next three weeks, including Port Stanley, St. Thomas, Ingersoll, Aylmer, Dutton, and Port Burwell. The Port Burwell clinic is Thursday, April 7, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Fred Bodsworth Public Library (21 Pitts St.).

GO-VAXX bus vaccination clinics are also planned. Walk-ins are welcome at any clinic, or if you prefer booking an appointment call 1-800-943-3900. The GO-VAXX clinics will be in Embro and Aylmer, and two at the Norwich Community Centre (Wednesday, March 23, 11-7, 53 Stover St. South, and Thursday March 24, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ontario plans to remove mask mandates on March 21.