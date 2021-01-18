Norfolk's retired teachers support quilters guild project

Article content

Norfolk’s Retired Teachers of Ontario (District 12) has donated $4,000 to the Norfolk County Quilters’ Guild to support the Quilts for Those in Need project.

The funds will provide quilt batting and long-arm quilting services to complete quilts made by members. Quilts will be donated to those in need or in unsafe situations.

Donations will be given to the Children’s Aid, Union House, Camp Trillium, Haldimand-Norfolk Women’s Shelter, Salvation Army and the Pregnancy Centre.

Norfolk County Quilters’ Guild has 133 active members serving the community. Their mission statement is ‘to preserve knowledge and pass along information on all aspects of the

craft of quilting and to let their craft be an instrument by which they participate in community projects.’

RTO funding will enhance the efforts of the guild. Such a project, especially during Covid 19, benefits the community in many ways, said Marie Van Damme, co-chair Norfolk RTO District 12’s Project Service to Others (PSTO).

Norfolk’s Retired Teachers of Ontario has more than 600 members from the former Norfolk Board of Education, the Haldimand Norfolk Roman Catholic Separate School Board, the current Grand Erie District School Board and the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board.