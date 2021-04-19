Norfolk will enforce court ruling over hazard-land designation

Article content

Owners of vacant lots on Hastings Drive in Long Point will be expected to abide by a recent court ruling affirming the area’s hazard-land designation and associated usage restrictions.

On April 13, Norfolk CAO Jason Burgess told Norfolk council that county bylaw officers are aware of the ruling and will respond accordingly to complaints.

“We look forward to taking a reasonable approach to enforcement as we transition out to the new ruling,” Burgess said. “Bylaw has been made aware of it. We’ll deal with it over the summer and into next year.”

Burgess was responding to a letter from former Simcoe Coun. Peter Black, an advocate for restricted uses on Hastings Drive. In his letter, Black says vacant lot owners have left their mark on the ecologically-sensitive dynamic beach.

“It is a sad mess brought about by the use of heavy equipment, building, and the movement of large trailers disturbing this once pristine natural biosphere setting,” Black says. “Justice Gordon clearly states and upholds in his decision that no trailers are allowed nor any type of development as far back as Norfolk Township’s zoning bylaw.”