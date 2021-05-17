Norfolk shuts door on Aug. 13 motorcycle event

Article content

Local residents may be chomping at the bit to get on with the summer of 2021, but officials at Norfolk County aren’t counting on the province opening up anytime soon.

“Even though a COVID-19 vaccination is approved and in the initial stages of implementation across Ontario, availability, uptake and meaningful, widespread immunity will not be feasibly reliable prior to August 13,” fire chief Gord Stilwell and paramedic chief Sarah Page said last week in a report to Norfolk council.

The pair were commenting on the position Norfolk County should take regarding the Friday the 13th motorcycle event that occurs in August. Staff have recommended that council declare the rally “a non-event” while Norfolk OPP have recommended “an immediate, aggressive media campaign” to warn the public to stay away.

Norfolk has been wrestling with the way forward now that a massive Friday the 13th rally in Port Dover is less than three months away.

Staff members are not confident the COVID-19 pandemic will have abated sufficiently to plan for a large rally under normal conditions. In fact, the Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit, Norfolk’s bylaw department and the Ontario Provincial Police warn they lack sufficient resources to mount an effective response to a large rally while the pandemic remains a public-health issue.