Norfolk RIDE produces 18 impaired charges

Norfolk OPP laid 18 impaired-driving charges during its most recent Festive RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign.

The local force also imposed six three-day suspensions after motorists presented with a blood-alcohol content in the warning range (.05 to .08 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood).

For its part, Haldimand OPP laid 15 charges for impaired driving along with four three-day suspensions for drivers with a blood-alcohol content in the warning range.

This year’s Festive RIDE campaign began Nov. 26 and ended Jan. 3.

Norfolk OPP mounted 66 spot checks while Haldimand staged 12. A total of 450 vehicles were checked in Haldimand but data in this area for the Norfolk detachment is unavailable.

West Region OPP – which is comprised of detachments in Norfolk, Haldimand, Brant, Oxford, Elgin, Grey, Bruce, Huron, Perth, Wellington, Middlesex, Lambton, Chatham-Kent and Essex counties – reports that 146 motorists were charged with impaired during the recent campaign in its jurisdiction.