Norfolk reviewing its tourism profile

Making a go of it in tourism at a time of pandemic is an uncertain proposition at best.

No one can guarantee that the public health constraints Ontarians are living under won’t persist well into 2021 and possibly beyond.

In terms of a way forward, some wonder whether Norfolk should forge a closer collaboration with neighbouring municipalities and market this part of the province as a package.

Sue Downs, president of the Simcoe and District Chamber of Commerce, says a regional approach makes sense at a time of travel constraints and no-go zones due to rampant rates of COVID-19 infection.

“We’re branded as `Ontario’s Garden,’” Downs said. “But is that what we’re really known for?

“Maybe Norfolk needs to brand itself in partnership with communities nearby – join forces with Haldimand and Oxford – and use that as a larger draw. If we can’t go anywhere, we need to know what other attractions we have in the local area.”

Downs and others are thinking about tourism now that Norfolk County has thrown the floor open to suggestions in this area.

Norfolk’s tourism and economic development department underwent a makeover this year and is ready to begin a new chapter. The first item on the agenda is a rebranding and repackaging of the county as an interesting and desirable place to visit.

“It might be hard to imagine a regular ‘tourist season’ right now,” Zvi Lifshiz, Norfolk’s director of strategic innovation and economic development, said in a news release. “But the development of this strategy is crucial to ensuring Norfolk County is ready – once it’s safe – to welcome visitors back to the area.

“This branding strategy will allow us to focus more energy on partnering with tourism participants to drive visitation and increase overnight stays.”

Downs agrees that marketing south-central Ontario as a safe, self-contained package could be key to turning day-trippers into overnight visitors. In previous reports to Norfolk council, the latter are promoted as the gold standard because they spend a lot more than visitors who are only here for a short while.

The online survey, which closes Dec. 4, asks six questions.

The county wants residents to describe Norfolk characteristics that distinguish the county from other destinations. The county wants to know about “hidden gems” that deserve a higher marketing profile. It is also looking for suggestions regarding images and logos that capture the essence of Norfolk as an interesting place to visit.

Jim Norman, president of the Delhi and District Chamber of Commerce, says the county’s ongoing focus on tourism is fine as far as it goes. However, he said this is largely a seasonal concern for lakeshore areas.

The best investment the county can make in its economic future, Norman added, is fostering a strong reputation for industrial and manufacturing excellence. Oxford is doing it, Norman said, noting the recent approval of another 15 acres of serviced industrial land in the county to the west of Norfolk.

“You look at Norfolk and we’re doing nothing,” Norman said. “The business tax is what’s going to save this county.”

Those interested in contributing to the county survey can do so at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NorfolkCountyTourismBrandStrat .