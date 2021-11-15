Norfolk Retired Teachers support Riversyde 83 Community Kitchen

Norfolk’s Retired Teachers of Ontario (RTO District 12) has donated $2,500 to Riversyde 83 Community Kitchen to assist in the purchase of a commercial cooler/freezer.

The cooler/freezer will increase frozen meal and food storage capacity. It will be equipped with community and commercial kitchens to prepare community meals, offer food skills training, and provide other food services to seniors, youth, individuals and families from all demographics and socio-economic backgrounds.

Riversyde 83 Community Kitchen, owned and operated by Church out Serving at 83 Sydenham St., Simcoe, focuses on improving accessibility to local healthy foods to people living with food insecurity, suffering from illness or disability, socially isolated, widows/widowers, or those unable to cook for themselves. In the future, classes and workshops will be held to teach a variety of food skills including how to plan and prepare meals.

Riversyde is under renovation. Upon completion, it will also include a trendy cafe, food market place, and meeting places. Riversyde 83 plans to be a gathering place where people from the community can come together.