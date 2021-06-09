Norfolk OPP issues pool safety tips

Article content

Parents of young children should know that drowning in backyard pools is the leading cause of death in children ages one to four.

With that in mind, Norfolk OPP has issued a number of tips to prevent this tragedy from befalling local households.

“A care-giver must be responsible, sober and confident at all times,” Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk of the Norfolk OPP said Monday in a news release. “Let’s make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time around the pool or backyard pond this year.”

A good game plan for keeping toddlers safe, Sanchuk says, includes:

Make swimming lessons a priority for your child.

Always stay within sight and reach of a child who is beside a pool, entering a pool, or in a pool.

Parents should also know how to swim before letting their children enter a pool. If they can’t swim, they should have someone present who can.

Rescue safety gear should always be available next to a pool. This includes a reach pole and a ring buoy with an attached rope.

Backyard swimming pools should be surrounded by a fence on all sides at least four feet high. Gates and entryways should be self-closing and self-latching.

Additional information is available at http://www.safekidscanada.ca .