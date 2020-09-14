Norfolk mayor recovering from emergency surgery

Norfolk Mayor Kristal Chopp is keeping a lighter schedule for the time being following a medical procedure earlier this month.

The mayor was taken to hospital by ambulance on Sept. 3 and underwent emergency surgery. She was discharged Sept. 7.

“She will continue with some of her official duties on a modified schedule as she continues her recovery,” Norfolk County said in a news release.

The release added Chopp would not attend the council meeting scheduled for Sept. 8 – the first since the end of council’s summer break.

Chopp declined an opportunity to speak further about the circumstances that prompted her need for emergency medical care.