Norfolk marinas not for sale – for now

Norfolk County says it has no immediate plans to sell municipal marinas in Port Dover or Port Rowan.

County staff has confirmed that Norfolk has received an unsolicited offer to buy one or both of the marinas. The potential buyer suggested they wanted to complete the deal in time for the 2021 boating season.

But Norfolk councillors said a marina sale isn’t going to happen anytime soon. They said municipal staff members have too much on their plate with the COVID-19 pandemic to take on the work involved with such a sale.

“With COVID going on and staff stretched to the limit, I don’t think now is the time,” said Coun. Chris VanPaassen. “I’m not saying it’s not going to happen but not in the next year or year-and-a-half.”

Norfolk CAO Jason Burgess said he is pleased to learn where council stands before devoting staff to a complicated sales process.

“I look at these unsolicited proposals as someone who is looking to make an investment in the community,” Burgess told council. “In my experience, the worst ‘no’ is the ‘long no.’ I don’t like stringing investors along.”