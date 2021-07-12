Norfolk man donates property to protect wetlands

A Norfolk man has donated more than 60 acres of property in the hopes of protecting wetlands in the area.

Wallace Hammond, a lifelong resident of the Port Dover area, has gifted 61.6 acres of property that has been in his family for several generations to the Long Point Basin Land Trust (LPBLT), in order to help protect wetlands from their steady decline.

“We hear about the importance of wetland all the time, but they keep disappearing,” said Hammond in a media release.

Peter Carson, president of LPBLT, believes the donation of the property near the town of Port Dover fits well with the land trust, which aims to protect all forms of biodiversity.

“By setting aside significant properties, such as this wetland, we are helping to make sure that our children and our children’s children can experience the magic of nature firsthand,” said Carson.

The property boasts a large canopy of old oaks and hemlock. Due to its location near the north shore of Lake Erie, the land is an important settlement for migratory and nesting birds.

The property, now named The Hammond Hemlock Slough Reserve, is the largest land donation made to the LPBLT and is the 12th natural property owned by the organization.

“I commend my friend and neighbour, Wally Hammond for this very generous donation of family land,” said Toby Barrett, MPP Haldimand Norfolk.

“Mr. Hammond is well known in the Woodhouse- Port Dover community and his work with Long Point Basin Land Trust is an admirable addition to his legacy.”

Long Point Basin Trust was formed 25 years ago with a goal to protect and restore natural ecosystems.