Norfolk launches video series exploring local history

Norfolk County’s heritage and culture team is bringing the stories found in local cemeteries to life with a new video series.

Carved in Stone is an exploration of the community’s cemeteries telling the story of everyday people who once called Norfolk County home.

The first episode, filmed at St. John’s Anglican Church on the outskirts of Simcoe, has been launched on Facebook and YouTube.

It tells the story of Samuel Gardner, an internationally-recognized stone carver and sculptor in the mid-19th century.

The next episode will highlight Remembrance Day.

“The videos are just one of the ways we’re adapting to the situation we find ourselves in due to COVID-19,” said Melissa Collver, director of heritage and culture. “Norfolk has a fascinating and lively history and this is one more way we can keep that history alive.”

