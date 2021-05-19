Norfolk has plan to deal with FOI backlog

Article content

Transparency and openness at Governor Simcoe Square have taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a note to Norfolk council, deputy clerk Kevin Klingenberg reported that a significant backlog of freedom-of-information requests has accrued as a result of the pandemic, staff re-alignments in response to the same, and competing work demands.

In his memo, Klingenberg says freedom-of-information requests received between Feb. 17 and May 14 have sat dormant until recently. Klingenberg, who serves as Norfolk’s FOI officer, plans to reactivate these applications and issue requests across the municipal corporation for relevant documents.

“We have developed a plan to manage the backlog and have dedicated staff to process the requests,” Klingenberg said.

“Senior leadership is notified clearing the backlog will have impacts on all county divisions. Some departments will be affected more than others. Clerk’s department staff will be issuing a series of search memos to respective county departments after issuing no search memos for the past three months.”