Norfolk County selling surplus office equipment and fixtures

A recent re-organization of municipal departments, combined with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, have produced a large surplus of office furniture and related fixtures at Norfolk County.

A total of 43 lots were recently posted to an auction website that specializes in liquidating surplus property from all levels of government.

A total of 43 lots were recently posted to an auction website that specializes in liquidating surplus property from all levels of government.

Norfolk CAO Jason Burgess has cited a recent re-organization – dubbed Project Domus – for streamlining some county functions.

Aside from operational efficiencies, Project Domus emphasizes working from home where possible, something Norfolk and other corporate entities are increasingly factoring into hiring decisions due to professional demand for this option.

As a result, an increasing number of desks, chairs, tables and the like have been rendered redundant and are no longer needed.

The general movement at the corporate level to electronic record-keeping is also rendering some standard office infrastructure obsolete. Also featured in the county auction is a selection of filing cabinets and book shelves.