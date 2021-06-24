Norfolk County playwrights get their big break 

Article content

Three Norfolk friends have taken the plunge into playwriting.

Chris Rait, Jeannine Bouw and Mark Williams, educators with the Brant-Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board, have created and developed their first play for the Lighthouse Festival Theatre.

Rait and Bouw both have backgrounds in music and Williams is a published author and limerickist.

The play, Tip of the Iceberg, tells the story of two sailors and their adventures at sea off the Newfoundland coast.

“I think when people come to see this play, they are going to see these two old guys who have known each other their whole life,” said Rait. “I feel like the audience is going to be sucked into that coziness, it’s going to be familiar to them and you want to spend time with these guys.”

The play is set to premiere next summer season at the Lighthouse Festival Theatre.

Prior to the pandemic, the three writers submitted their script to the theatre where it was viewed by LFT artistic director Derek Ritschel, who was immediately intrigued with the story and pursued further development with the trio.