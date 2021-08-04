Norfolk County Fair will be held in October

The Norfolk County Fair and Horse Show will return in October after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are working with our partners including World’s Finest Shows to bring the best of the fair where possible,” George Araujo, fair general manager, said in a news release on Aug. 4.

“We also have been in discussion with the Haldimand Norfolk Health Unit to ensure a safe visit to some of the favourites here at the fair. Some things will be modified to adhere to the regulations that may still be in place at that time.”

The fair will kick off on Oct. 5 with Young Canada Day, a long-time opening day tradition, and will end on Thanksgiving Day on Oct. 11.

This year marks the 181th year for the Norfolk Fair, the fourth largest fair in Ontario.

Araujo said details are still being worked out. Information concerning online admission, grandstand shows and competitions will be released in the coming weeks.

“Our committees have been meeting online to determine which divisions and classes are going to be opened,” he said. “The support has been incredible from our volunteers who are such a great group of people that really want to bring fair fun back.”

Fair officials said discussions have been held with food vendors and exhibitors who will operate with social distancing and safety protocols in place.