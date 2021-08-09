This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Norfolk County councillors want Indigenous acknowledgements

Article content Norfolk County is investigating a trend in recent years that has seen some organizations acknowledge Indigenous history at the beginning of public functions. These acknowledgements often include reference to specific treaties and an assertion that a particular event is occurring on unceded territory. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Norfolk County councillors want Indigenous acknowledgements Back to video Port Rowan Coun. Tom Masschaele raised the matter at Norfolk council on July 20. The motion was seconded by Port Dover Coun. Amy Martin and approved in a show of hands. Staff will report its findings at Norfolk’s council-in-committee meeting Sept. 14.

Article content “It’s time Norfolk County made this gesture of reconciliation and acknowledgement to our Indigenous peoples,” Masschaele told council. “The complexity of these acknowledgements is many and varied. “I do think we, as a council, have an obligation to acknowledge those people who have gone before us, and I will certainly do my best to assist staff in their research. I have reached out to several Indigenous organizations to assist and provide me with guidance in this process.” Masschaele’s initiative comes at a time when Indigenous groups across Canada are asserting ownership and authority over federal, provincial, municipal and private property. Indigenous groups in Canada also increasingly insist they are sovereign entities unbound by Canadian laws, courts and conventions. An instance has arisen on Townsend Road 2 in Waterford-area Ward 7. The Hamilton Spectator has reported a 40-acre parcel in northeast Norfolk was purchased in 2015 by the Haudenosaunee Development Institute, part of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council, which is devoted to asserting Indigenous rights in the Haldimand Tract. The Haldimand Tract consists of six miles on either side of the Grand River that the Crown granted to the Six Nations of the Grand River in the late 18th century when they arrived in Upper Canada from upstate New York. Federal and provincial officials assert the vast majority of this territory has since been ceded but HDI disputes that. HDI also insists that Six Nations – as a First Nation – is not beholden to provincial law on its territory and thus not obligated to pay property taxes. Norfolk County disputes this and is positioning itself to sell the parcel on Townsend Road 2 for $23,500 in back taxes.

Article content HDI and others associated with Six Nations have also challenged ownership and authority over land in the area of Caledonia since 2006. There have been frequent blockades of roads and confrontations which have prevented construction of a subdivision on the disputed acreage. Protests and blockades since 2006 have been staged as far afield as Hagersville and Cayuga. In light of this environment, members of Norfolk council were asked in late July whether this is a good time to weigh into the question of Indigenous associations with land in Norfolk County. Waterford Coun. Kim Huffman was asked specifically about the matter in light of the brewing land dispute on Townsend Road 2. “I am supportive of the motion that was brought forward July 20,” Huffman said in an email, one that provided no further detail. The only other members of Norfolk council to respond to Postmedia inquiries were Masschaele and Charlotteville Coun. Chris VanPaassen. “I do not see the need for a ‘land recognition statement’ naming a specific group as if they had control of this area for millennia and then were all of a sudden displaced by European invaders,” VanPaassen said in an email. “History tells us Norfolk County has been claimed by many over the past 500 years – Indigenous groups that eliminated the previous inhabitants through war and enslavement; claims by the French, the Dutch, and the English through treaties or the rules of conquest as they were at the time.

Article content “Let’s not try to rewrite history. Let’s move forward and work together to keep Canada as the best country in the world.” For his part, Masschaele said he is acting on behalf of constituents in Ward 1 who have asked for Indigenous land acknowledgements. “The intent of the motion is not to refer to treaty rights or land ownership, but to acknowledge the fact that Indigenous peoples walked the lands of Norfolk prior to European settlement,” Masschaele said. “Our own library board has an acknowledgement, as do both publicly-funded school boards. To my knowledge, none of these organizations has had any significant pushback.”

