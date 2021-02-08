Norfolk council will hold special Feb. 16 budget to decide budget

Article content
Norfolk council is having as much trouble setting its 2021 budget as many households are during these pandemic times.
Council cycled through six resolutions on Feb. 2 aimed at bringing Norfolk’s operating budget home with a 3.3 per cent increase in residential property taxes, all to no avail.
The takeaway from a meeting filled with impasses and indecision is this council – as presently constituted – is not enthusiastic about dipping into Norfolk’s $70-million Legacy Fund as a means of moderating taxes during a difficult economy. Four resolutions involved borrowing assorted sums from the fund and all were defeated, two of them in 4-4 vote.
After nearly four hours of spinning their tires, council deferred a final decision to a special meeting on Feb. 16. This will be the seventh day devoted to the levy-supported operating budget – a record for Norfolk council.
“I’m fighting for the little guy,” Mayor Kristal Chopp said in a post-budget interview. “Borrowing from the Legacy Fund – if done responsibly and with discipline – will get this council where it needs to go.