Norfolk council members say no to scheduled wage increase

Norfolk council has agreed to forgo a scheduled wage increase, citing difficult economic times across the board.

The vote at Day 4 of Norfolk’s 2021 budget deliberations on Jan. 26 was unanimous but there was some grumbling along the way.

The motion was brought to the floor by Turkey Point Coun. Chris VanPaassen. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic disruption it has caused, he said, “I just don’t believe it’s a good year to implement a pay increase to our elected officials.”

Norfolk policy is to top up council wages each year at the same rate accorded non-union staff. Wages and benefits for the nine members of Norfolk council last year came to $451,600. Treasury staff members say foregoing this year’s pay adjustment is worth about $3,900 in total.

Waterford Coun. Kim Huffman supported the motion but took exception to the way it came to the floor.

“This would’ve been something nice to discuss with your colleagues prior to,” Huffman said. “I don’t like these issues that pit people against each other.