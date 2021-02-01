Norfolk council keeps controversial reserve fund

Article content

An attempt to dismantle a controversial reserve fund fell short during Day 5 of Norfolk County’s levy-supported budget deliberations last week.

At issue was a $1-million “council initiative” fund that the new Norfolk council established in 2019 as a go-to source of money for spot projects that move the county forward.

The fund was designed to be spontaneous and has no fixed objective. This has prompted criticisms that this is idle money Norfolk should put to work during tough economic times.

“I do not agree with a ‘council initiative fund’ whatsoever,” said Delhi Coun. Mike Columbus.

“If there is going to be that kind of reserve, there should be terms-of-reference around it.”

A bid to eliminate the fund failed in a 5-3 vote after Mayor Kristal Chopp said there are opportunities on the horizon for which council should be ready.

She cited, as an example, a second round of federal and provincial funding for high-speed internet in under-serviced rural areas as part of the South-Western Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) initiative.