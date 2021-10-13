Norfolk council is torn on whether it needs to adopt a COVID-19 vaccine policy for county staff.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

On the one hand, many municipalities are taking a hard line on vaccines despite the threat of non-compliance and the resignation or firing of key personnel.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Norfolk council deadlocks on vaccines Back to video

On the other, some on Norfolk council say current pandemic policies are working and there is no need to provoke staff when there are fewer than two dozen active cases of COVID-19 in all of Haldimand and Norfolk.

“I can’t support this at this time, and certainly not without additional data – actual, concrete data that this has been built on,” said Mayor Kristal Chopp, who also serves as chair of Norfolk and Haldimand’s board of health.

“I think we’re basing this on other municipalities having passed similar policies. But again – what is the data they are using? And if the province wanted this, the province should be doing this equally across all municipalities.”

The draft policy would require all employees, elected officials, board and committee appointees, volunteer firefighters, student employees and volunteers to disclose their vaccination status by Nov. 1.

The draft policy does not affect county employees at the Norview Lodge long-term care home in Simcoe or with Norfolk paramedic services as the province has already imposed mandatory vaccinations on these workers due to the high-risk environments they work in.

As of Dec. 6, county workers, appointees and volunteers captured in the draft policy would have to prove they are double vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to rapid antigen testing once or twice a week, depending on how many hours they log. Securing test results would be the responsibility of unvaccinated workers, as would the cost.